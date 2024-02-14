IND Vs ENG, 3Rd Test: No Point Playing Blame Game, Says Ben Stokes On Rehan Ahmed Visa Situation

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a recent statement, renowned English cricketer Ben Stokes weighed in on the visa situation surrounding Rehan Ahmed, stressing the impracticality of engaging in a blame game. Addressing the complexities that can arise in visa-related matters, Stokes highlighted that the focus should be on resolution rather than assigning fault. With a diplomatic tone, the cricket star assured that the issues surrounding Rehan Ahmed's visa have been successfully resolved.

As the cricket community often grapples with administrative hurdles and logistical challenges, Stokes' acknowledgment of the resolution brings a sense of relief and clarity to the situation. Stay tuned for further developments in this story and more updates from the world of cricket, where off-field matters occasionally take center stage.

England's probable XI for the 3rd Test in Rajkot: 1 Zak Crawley, 2 Ben Duckett, 3 Ollie Pope, 4 Joe Root, 5 Jonny Bairstow, 6 Ben Stokes (capt), 7 Ben Foakes (wk), 8 Rehan Ahmed, 9 Tom Hartley, 10 Mark Wood, 11 James Anderson

