PM Modi In UAE: 'World Needs Clean And Transparent Government,' Says PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Delivering the keynote at the World Government Summit, PM Modi said that he has met UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan several times in the recent days He asserted that in addition to being a visionary leader, "he is a leader of resolve and commitment." He added that this conference is an excellent platform for bringing together world leaders.



Prime Minister Modi stated that the world is moving toward modernity in the twenty-first century. But the problems of the last century are become more difficult, he claimed. According to PM Modi, terrorism also adopts a new face every time and poses a threat to civilization. He also claimed that the world system seems disjointed.

"The way Dubai is becoming the global epicentre of global economy, commerce and technology is a big thing..."

“It is an honour to be speaking at the World Government Summit later today. I shall be elaborating on a wide range of subjects, which will strengthen the conversations around building a better planet” PM Modi posted on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE)will also inaugurate Abu Dhabi's first Hindu temple on Wednesday.