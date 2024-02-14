               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Electric Department Employee Dies Due To Electrocution In J&K’S Srinagar


2/14/2024 4:00:17 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Feb 14 (IANS) An employee of the power development department (PDD) died due to electrocution on Wednesday in J&K's Srinagar district.

Sources said that a PDD inspector identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad died due to electrocution when he was carrying out some repairs in the Parmpora area of Srinagar district.

“He was immediately shifted to hospital where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival,” sources said. adding that police have taken cognizance of the incident.

Locals have demanded an inquiry into the incident, saying that the transmission line had not been disconnected when the employee was carrying out some repairs.

--IANS

sq/dpb

MENAFN14022024000231011071ID1107850054

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search