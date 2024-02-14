Electric Department Employee Dies Due To Electrocution In J&K’S Srinagar

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Feb 14 (IANS) An employee of the power development department (PDD) died due to electrocution on Wednesday in J&K's Srinagar district.
Sources said that a PDD inspector identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad died due to electrocution when he was carrying out some repairs in the Parmpora area of Srinagar district.
“He was immediately shifted to hospital where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival,” sources said. adding that police have taken cognizance of the incident.
Locals have demanded an inquiry into the incident, saying that the transmission line had not been disconnected when the employee was carrying out some repairs.
--IANS
sq/dpb
