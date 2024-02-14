Equestrian: Young Champ Jai Sabharwal Wins 2 Golds At National Championship

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 13 (IANS) Mumbai based 14 years old Jai Singh Sabharwal from Amateur Riders' Club (ARC) clinched the two gold medals at the National Equestrian Championship (NEC) at the show jumping competition.

Sabharwal clinched gold in the Grade III Jumping Individual Category and another Gold in the Six bar Nationals (Seniors).

Jai Sabharwal secured Gold in the Grade III Individual Show Jumping with Zero penalties, Time in jump off of 30.48 seconds with the Height 120cm. He clinched the top spot in the Six bar Nationals (Seniors) with height of 170 cm while riding on 'Carna De La Bryere'.

"I spent a lot of time training on learning the right way of riding with my coaches. Took part in many competitions with smaller height fences, made sure to get them right first and then took part in the shows with seniors.

"It has given me a lot of confidence to keep competing. and have the opportunity to represent my country in the future. Encouraged me to believe more in myself and know that I can achieve my goals if I continue working hard," said Sabharwal.

The National Equestrian Championship serves as India's premier equestrian competition, attracting riders nationwide who vie for the opportunity to represent the country on an international platform.

The event witnessed a total of 29 participants in the Individual category of Show Jumping at NEC, organised by the Embassy International Riding School (EIRS).

Amongst the participants, there were 3 riders from ARC, Niharika Singhania, Yashaan Khambata and Sambharwal.

Yashan secured a gold in Grade III in Team Show Jumping while riding on 'Empress' and a silver in NEC Sticks Bar Individual.

Niharika finished 5th and 6th Place in the NEC Grade III Show Jumping Normal riding on 'Sir Lancelot' and 'Max Mara'.

