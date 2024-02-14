ANY.RUN Details How Threat Actors Use Obfuscators To Mask Malware

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ANY , a cloud-based sandboxing service, published its first article in the series on the use of malware obfuscators, software tools that scramble code to make it difficult to understand and reverse engineer.

The Challenge of Obfuscated Code:

Modern malware often employs obfuscation techniques to hinder analysis and detection. This creates a significant challenge for security researchers who need to understand the code's functionality and potential harm. This article series aims to equip individuals with the knowledge to tackle obfuscated code with confidence.

Building a Simple Obfuscator

The series starts by taking readers through the creation of a simple obfuscator written in .NET. This hands-on approach provides a clear understanding of the basic techniques used, including:

. Proxy functions: Hiding strings within separate functions with complex names.

. Character breakdown: Splitting strings into individual characters for further obfuscation.

. Numeric conversion: Replacing characters with their numerical values to mask their meaning.

. Heavy math: Utilizing complex mathematical expressions to represent characters.

. Control Flow Graph (CFG) obfuscation: Shuffling code blocks while maintaining functionality.

Attacking the Obfuscator

The article then demonstrates how seemingly complex obfuscation can be bypassed using various methods, such as:

. Attacking the Obfuscator: Pausing code execution at key points to inspect variables and memory.

. Memory dumps: Analyzing memory snapshots to reveal hidden strings and data.

. Deobfuscation tools: Utilizing specialized software like De4dot to reverse engineer obfuscated code.

Stay Tuned

The first article marks the introduction to a series. In upcoming installments, the authors will explore advanced obfuscation techniques used in real-world malware and strategies for extracting meaningful insights from obfuscated code.

Learn more in ANY's blog post.

