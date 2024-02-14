India, UAE bolster bilateral relations with key agreements during PMI visit

(MENAFN) During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Indian Foreign Ministry announced the signing of significant agreements aimed at bolstering bilateral investment and fostering deeper cooperation between the two nations. The agreements, including a bilateral investment treaty and a comprehensive economic partnership agreement, signify a commitment to expanding economic collaboration and exploring new avenues of mutual benefit.



In addition to these agreements, both countries also signed an intergovernmental framework agreement on the India-Middle East Economic Corridor, a strategic initiative aimed at enhancing regional connectivity and facilitating trade and investment flows between India and the Middle East. The signing of this agreement underscores the shared commitment to promoting economic integration and harnessing the potential of regional cooperation.



Prime Minister Modi's visit to the UAE marks his seventh trip to the country since assuming office nearly a decade ago, underscoring the importance of the UAE as a key trading partner for India. The strengthening of bilateral relations through these agreements reflects the mutual desire to deepen economic ties and explore avenues for collaboration across various sectors.



The timing of these agreements is particularly significant, coinciding with Prime Minister Modi's scheduled participation in the World Government Summit in Dubai. Ahead of his address at the summit, the signing of these agreements underscores India's commitment to fostering partnerships and leveraging opportunities for economic growth and development on the global stage.



In addition to the agreements on investment and economic cooperation, India and the UAE also inked deals in crucial sectors such as energy and digital infrastructure, further enhancing the scope of bilateral collaboration and laying the groundwork for future initiatives.

