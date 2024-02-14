IMF works with Egypt to review reform program amid financial difficulties

(MENAFN) Jihad Azour, the Director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), provided insights into the ongoing review of Egypt's reform program, highlighting collaborative efforts between the IMF and Egyptian authorities to finalize the assessment. In an interview with "Eqtisad Sky News Arabia," Azour disclosed that a dedicated team from the IMF is actively engaged in cooperation with Egyptian counterparts to expedite the completion of the review process.



The objective of the current review, Azour explained, is to comprehensively evaluate recent developments and assess their implications for the Egyptian economy. Notably, discussions are underway regarding the potential augmentation of financial assistance to Egypt, with the IMF actively evaluating this possibility in light of evolving economic conditions and challenges faced by the nation.



Azour acknowledged the adverse impact of the Gaza war on the Egyptian economy, emphasizing its significant repercussions. The aftermath of the conflict has reverberated across various sectors, leading to disruptions in key areas such as tourism, trade through the Suez Canal, and overall commercial activity.



In light of these challenges, the IMF has revised its economic forecasts for Egypt, reflecting a downward adjustment of 0.6 percent for the current year. This revision factors in the multifaceted impact of the Gaza war, underscoring its adverse effects on vital economic pillars and highlighting the need for concerted efforts to mitigate its repercussions.



Amidst these dynamics, the collaboration between Egypt and the IMF takes on added significance as both parties work towards addressing the evolving economic landscape. The ongoing review process not only aims to assess the progress of Egypt's reform agenda but also seeks to identify areas where additional support may be warranted to bolster the nation's resilience and facilitate sustainable economic growth.

