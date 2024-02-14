UK records surge in violence, abuse targeting shop workers in 2023

(MENAFN) Instances of violence and abuse directed at shop workers in the UK witnessed a sharp increase last year, averaging about 1,300 incidents daily. This figure represents a notable surge of 50 percent compared to the previous year, where incidents totaled 870 per day. Alarmingly, approximately 8,800 of these incidents throughout the year resulted in injuries to shop workers, highlighting the concerning escalation of aggression and mistreatment faced by retail staff on a daily basis.



Retail staff encountered a spectrum of distressing incidents, including physical violence, threats involving weapons, racial abuse, and sexual harassment. The correlation between shoplifting and abuse became evident, with as many as two in five employees reporting mistreatment, such as being shouted at, spat on, or even physically assaulted, particularly when confronting criminals, as revealed in November.



The cumulative impact of these experiences has prompted many retail workers to contemplate quitting their jobs or leaving the retail sector altogether. The pervasive nature of mistreatment and the associated risks have contributed to a sense of vulnerability and disillusionment among retail employees, underscoring the urgent need for measures to enhance workplace safety and support for frontline staff.



The industry group, which boasts thousands of members, including over 200 major chains, conducted a survey involving a sample of retailers representing approximately 1.1 million employees nationwide.



Several retailers surveyed highlighted the impact of the cost of living crisis, which has compelled shoplifters to resort to stealing multiple items as opposed to one or two. This trend reflects the broader socioeconomic challenges faced by individuals, contributing to heightened levels of theft and criminal activity within retail environments.

