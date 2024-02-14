Jordanian King advocates for resolution of Gaza conflict, protection of civilians in US visit

(MENAFN) During his visit to the US on Tuesday, Jordan’s King Abdullah II reiterated the importance of bringing an end to Israel’s conflict in Gaza and emphasized the imperative of safeguarding civilians.



''The international community, especially influential countries, must play their role in preventing the escalation of the conflict in the region,'' King Abdullah declared in a gathering with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in the capital, Washington, D.C., based on a release by the royal court.



He restated Jordan's ''full rejection of any attempts (by Israel) to displace Palestinians from their land, reoccupy parts of Gaza, or to establish buffer zones therein,'' the release further mentioned.



The king further cautioned of "the repercussions of an Israeli attack on (the city of) Rafah, which houses 1.5 million people.''



The king embarked on a tour of the US, Canada, France, and Germany to garner support for an immediate cease-fire in the Gaza Strip.



Israel has been conducting airstrikes in Gaza since a cross-border incursion by Hamas on October 7 last year.



The ongoing conflict has resulted in the deaths of at least 28,473 Palestinians and injuries to 68,146 others.



As a result of the Israeli offensive, 85 percent of Gaza's population has been internally displaced, facing severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.



Additionally, approximately 60 percent of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

