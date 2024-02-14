Navigating cyber challenges: Deloitte Future of Cyber report provides Middle East data and urges strategic action

(MENAFN- Deloitte) Middle East, 8 February 2024 – Deloitte has released its highly anticipated Future of Cyber report, providing crucial data based on extensive Middle East and global surveys, as well as analysis and insights by Deloitte experts. The Future of Cyber report provides a vital resource for business leaders seeking to inform their cybersecurity strategies.

The survey revealed a substantial 51% of business leaders in the Middle East are concerned about lack of funding as the primary obstacle for cybersecurity, compared to only 36% of global leaders who face similar challenges. Moreover, a substantial 69% of Middle East respondents emphasized the strategic need for training and certification programs to engage, retain and develop cyber talent within organizations.

The report showcases the current levels of awareness around cyber needs in the market, with a notable 52% of respondents in the Middle East emphasizing the huge impact of cybersecurity on the success of digital transformation initiatives. In addition, 61% of respondents highlighted the integral role of cybersecurity in supporting comprehensive business disruption planning. The study also revealed that 55% of regional leaders reported achieving a positive business impact as a result of implementing cybersecurity strategies.

Tariq Ajmal, Cyber leader at Deloitte Middle East, said “As organizations face a constant barrage of cyber threats in today's rapidly evolving digital world, it’s important to adopt a strategic approach to effectively safeguard critical assets. A proactive approach to cybersecurity is paramount, as it focuses on building long term value and is considered an essential part of the framework for businesses to produce their desired outcomes."

"Businesses need to build resilience against disruption by planning for complex events and developing proactive incident response plans. There’s a need to view cybersecurity as a key business enabler through adequate funding, as well as training existing talent and actively recruiting top professionals,"





MENAFN14022024003064001906ID1107850026