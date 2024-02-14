Australia unveils inclusive measures to strengthen privacy laws, combat online harms

(MENAFN) Australia unveiled substantial measures on Tuesday aimed at enhancing privacy laws and addressing online harms such as doxing and hate speech. Attorney General Mark Dreyfus outlined the initiatives, stressing the pressing need to safeguard Australians in the digital domain by fortifying privacy safeguards. He also underscored recent incidents targeting the Australian Jewish community.



The proposed reforms to the Privacy Act seek to establish more robust legal frameworks to combat online malice, according to a statement from the office of Australia’s top prosecutor. Dreyfus emphasized the importance of empowering regulatory bodies and collaborating with social media platforms to swiftly remove harmful content and identify perpetrators.



Additionally, the plan targets anonymous accounts engaging in malicious activities and aims to equip regulatory bodies to address platforms facilitating doxing. There are also considerations to incorporate measures addressing online hate speech within the Religious Discrimination Bill.



While specific details are yet to be finalized, the government intends to engage with stakeholders for input before implementing the reforms. The announcement has elicited varied reactions, with some commending the commitment to online safety while others voice concerns about potential encroachments on free speech.

