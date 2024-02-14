Disclosure Of Transactions In The Shares Of Gabriel Holding A/S By Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities And Closely Related Parties

( MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation, Gabriel Holding A/S announces the following transaction, in which the CCO of Gabriel Holding A/S, Claus Møller, exceeds the reporting limit of EUR 20,000 for his total transactions in the calendar year 2024.

