Spacious Living Arrives In Dubai With Farm Gardens Phase 2

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Horizon Villa with Private Pool

Residents walking through communal farming area

Illustration of large plot sizes in Farm Gardens Phase 2

As Dubai Visa regulations ease, expats are flocking towards villa purchases, with Emaar's Farm Gardens 2 offering unprecedented space in its larger villa plots.

- Senior Director, Empire & Nunn Real EstateDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Dubai real estate market continues to thrive with 2023 proving to be the best year on record for properties in Dubai. The inevitable impact has been increasing rents in the city, prompting expats to invest in purchasing real estate that they can grow into with their families, with the market for villas experiencing a surge since the start of 2023.Developed by Emaar, Dubai's leading property developer, Dubai anticipates the launch of Farm Gardens Phase 2; Farm Gardens offer elegant rustic charm in a gated community, blending modern luxury with country simplicity with features like Hydroponics Greenhouse and Community Gardening that emphasize sustainable livingDubai is famous for its skyscrapers and innovative architecture, such as the iconic Palm Jumeirah but following the success of launches such as The Acres Dubai , Farm Gardens is the next villa community for expats and investors alike to keep their eyes on, with the particularly large plot sizes offering a unique opportunity to customise a villa to the owner's specifications. A senior director at local property investment advisory firm, Empire & Nunn commented "We expect this launch to be popular with international investors, as the entry price of 1,099aed per square foot is significantly lower than recent launches, and provides investors with ample headroom for capital appreciation".This phase features 99 x 4-Bed villas and 157 x 5-Bed villas, with each unit in the community also featuring an internal life. Prices start at AED 7.2 million ($1), available on a four-year payment plan.Local property investment advisory firm, Empire & Nunn Real Estate are currently offering complimentary private pool installation for clients who book their unit in February 2024, whilst the firm also pledges to make a charitable contribution with every sale. Farm Gardens Phase 2 is expected to completion construction in March 2028.

Sales Team

Emaar Farm Gardens

+ +971 52 929 0558

email us here