GCC Stocks Positive, Oil Prices Improve

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) GCC stock markets were mostly in the positive territory but continued to face some risks. Geopolitical tensions, volatile energy markets, and changing monetary policy expectations remain sources of concern.

The Saudi stock market continued to climb, breaking above its January peak. The market recorded positive performances across several sectors in particular banks and energy. The latter could continue to benefit from improving oil prices while banks continue to see gains thanks to their strong earnings.

The Dubai stock market stabilized to a certain extent near its level at the beginning of the month after recovering most of its losses over the past couple of days. The market could continue to see some resistance at current levels and could see some risks of price corrections.

The Abu Dhabi stock market rebounded to a certain extent today after a period of uncertainty. ADNOC Drilling rose after reporting a net profit increase which could help sentiment. While the market remains on a downtrend overall, improving oil prices could support a rebound in the market.





