Ex-PM Lal Bahadur Shastri’S Grandson Joins BJP

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 14 (IANS) Vibhakar Shastri, grandson of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, joined BJP on Wednesday.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak was present during his joining in Lucknow.

Earlier, Shastri resigned from the Congress in what came as another major setback for the grand old party. He tendered his resignation to the party's national president Mallikarjuna Kharge.

“Hon'ble Congress President Shri Khargeji! Respected Sir, I hereby tender my resignation from the primary membership of Indian National Congress,” Shastri posted this message on X.

Vibhakar's Shastri's resignation came soon after Congress stalwart from Maharashtra Ashok Chavan and Baba Siddique quit the party.

--IANS

brajesh/dpb