National Search and Rescue Center Paves Way for More Female Representation in Search and Rescue Sector

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Abu Dhabi, February 13, 2024: The National Search and Rescue Center (NSRC) - a leading national organization, under the umbrella of National Guard Command (NGC), that oversees all search and rescue operations, in coordination with local and federal authorities, at the local, federal, and regional levels in the UAE - has taken comprehensive measures, including providing training, opportunities, and support, to enhance women participation in the field.



Leading the charge is Major Mariam Al Zaabi, who stands out as the first female Emirati Critical Care paramedic in the search and rescue sector, shattering stereotypes and paving the way for more female representation in emergency response teams in the UAE. In a traditionally male-dominated search and rescue sector, her achievement marks a significant milestone in the journey towards gender equality and diversity.



Mariam’s remarkable accomplishment is a testament to the progressive vision and inclusive directives of the wise leadership regarding gender balance in the UAE, which has introduced several laws to protect individuals from discrimination and enhance the presence of women across different sectors.



By joining the frontline response teams, Mariam became an example of resilience, perseverance, and unwavering dedication to serving the community. Mariam said: “It brought me great pride to be the first Emirati critical paramedic in this field to join the National Search and Rescue Center. I am grateful for this opportunity as it allows me to serve my community while inspiring other women to follow their dreams. I am proud to be a part of a profession that makes a difference in people’s lives.”



This accomplishment demonstrates UAE’s commitment to advancing the participation of women in various fields in line with the directives and unlimited support of the wise leadership. It also highlights the effectiveness of the UAE’s strategies in enhancing women’s abilities and providing avenues for broadening their engagement, thereby empowering them to serve as vital contributors in the journey towards sustainable development.





MENAFN14022024003685011158ID1107849991