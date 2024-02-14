Revolutionizing Reality: Snap Inc. to take center stage at Web Summit Qatar 2024

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Middle East, 13 February 2024: Snap Inc. has confirmed its participation at the prestigious Web Summit Qatar 2024, bringing to life the story of its deeply engaged GCC community that have chosen Snapchat as their go-to platform to authentically connect with those who matter most to them. To support the region’s ambitious digital transformation goals, Snap Inc. will showcase how its creators and partners from the industry are using augmented reality to push the boundaries of creativity and engage their audiences. The technology company is gearing up to unveil an AR journey that brings to life three immersive experiences; a money-can’t-buy creator masterclass; as well as a fireside chat with EMEA President, Ronan Harris.



Today, over 85% of MENA daily users interact with lenses everyday on Snapchat and Snapchatters open the platform more than 45 times a day on average in the GCC. As a key player in the ecosystem, Snap Inc.’s strategic presence in the region including markets like Qatar, UAE and Saudi Arabia gives it the responsibility to empower not only their GCC community, but also local businesses and partners alike. Through its augmented reality technology, Snap Inc. continues to support the ambitious digital transformation agendas taking shape in the region, enabling partners to innovatively connect with their audiences and drive results. This is helping governments meet their digital transformation goals, including Qatar’s 2030 National Vision, which remains focused on more diversified economies led by the power of technology.



“It is very exciting to see a major tech event such as Web Summit Qatar debut in the region for the first time. This is a pivotal milestone in the burgeoning technology landscape of the GCC and a testament to the remarkable growth the technology ecosystem has been witnessing. At the heart of this dynamic landscape is Snapchat, deeply rooted into the daily lives of GCC locals'. Snapchat holds a special place in the region by being the platform of choice for the GCC community to stay connected with their family and friends,”



“With our highly engaged audiences and our disruptive augmented reality technology, we believe we have a responsibility to support our community, creators and partners to stay ahead of the game with the ongoing digital transformation taking place in the region. Web Summit Qatar promises to be a nexus of innovation, collaboration, and inspiration, amplifying the impact of technology in the GCC region and we at Snap Inc. are looking forward to taking part in this dialogue.” said Hussein Freijeh, Vice President of Snap in MENA.



A host of curated AR experiences

A range of engaging activities throughout the summit will showcase the transforming role of AR as a communications tool in both the physical and digital world. On ground experiences will feature an AR wall to demonstrate Snap’s relationships with Creators, showcasing AR lenses from AR Creators across the region through Snapcodes and live AR experiences. Snap BillboARds will also display best-in-class AR experiences from partners across different industries such as sports and fashion. Finally, a dedicated photo booth will offer visitors a chance to discover the future of AR.



In conversation with Ronan Harris

Designed to be different from the start, Snapchat’s mission has always been to offer an alternative to the norm. Attendees can join Ronan Harris, President of EMEA Snap Inc. in an exclusive fireside chat titled ‘Snapchat: Where Relationships Have Real Influence’ as he discusses the growing role of Snapchat in the lives of the GCC populations and how the company’s innovative augmented reality technology is pushing the boundaries of communications to drive real results for brands and creators.



A masterclass to support budding and established creators

Creators looking to upgrade their content game will have the opportunity to take part in an exclusive masterclass, offering insights and best practice for content creation. Leading creators will join Julie B, Head of Talent Partnerships in EMEA to share their experiences, tips and tricks for thriving on Snapchat, from monetizing creativity to launching successful businesses and maximizing features. These sessions will provide practical scenarios that resonate with both seasoned creators and those who are starting their journey on Snapchat.







