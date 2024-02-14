Europol declares major operation against counterfeit medicine trafficking in EU

(MENAFN) Europol announced on Tuesday the culmination of a substantial investigation targeting the trafficking of counterfeit medicines within the European Union. The operation led to the confiscation of counterfeit medicines valued at €64 million (USD68.6 million) and the apprehension of 296 individuals involved in the illegal trade.



According to the EU agency's statement, an additional 988 individuals are presently under prosecution in connection with the investigation. Furthermore, as part of the operation, four underground laboratories were dismantled, and 92 illicit websites facilitating the distribution of counterfeit medicines were shut down.



“The trafficking of pharmaceuticals is a growing issue in the European Union and beyond,” Europol stated.



It further mentioned that the extensive probe “highlighted a pattern of large-scale trafficking which is highly lucrative for organized crime, which in turn incentivizes more criminal groups to enter the trade.”



“This crime area inflicts significant costs for the health and social care systems of EU Member States, as well as alarming effects on public health.”



The extensive investigation into the trafficking of counterfeit medicines was spearheaded by authorities from Italy, France, Spain, and Greece. Europol played a pivotal role in coordinating the efforts of law enforcement agencies from 30 countries across three continents. This collaborative approach underscores the global nature of the illicit trade in counterfeit medicines and the necessity of international cooperation to combat such criminal activities effectively.

