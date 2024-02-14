Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a twist: A bouquet that inspires creativity and relaxation

(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 12th February 2024: As Valentine’s Day approaches, the LEGO Group invites adults everywhere to reimagine the traditional gift of flowers. Instead of the fleeting beauty of a bouquet that wilts over time, why not surprise your loved ones with our innovative product – a bouquet of flowers designed not just for admiration but for creation? Keep it ever fresh! Our unique floral arrangements are more than just a feast for the eyes; they serve as an instrument for relaxation, a source of inspiration and as a piece of beautiful home decor. Each bouquet is meticulously crafted for assembly, allowing recipients to engage in a delightful activity that stimulates creativity while fostering relaxation and more.



According to the LEGO Group Play Well Report 2022 Adults Study, * conducted among more than 33,400 adults from 33 countries including the United Arab Emirates, most adults say that play has a positive impact on their well-being and helps them to relax and that they also observe a range of other benefits, such as problem solving with 79% of adults in the UAE agreeing that play improves brain functionality such as memory and focus and 77% of adults in the UAE agreeing that play improves their mental wellbeing.



“We believe that the best gifts are those that create lasting memories and moments of joy,” says Kristian Imhof, General Manager of LEGO MEA. “Our flower sets provide a unique experience, enabling individuals to not only express their affection but also to unwind and spend quality time engaging in a hands-on activity. Consequently, we welcome everyone to partake in this creative endeavour.”



Whether you’re celebrating with a significant other, a friend, or a family member, our floral kits offer a refreshing alternative to traditional gifts. Imagine the joy on your loved one’s face as they unbox a bouquet and realize they have the opportunity to build and design their floral masterpiece. It’s more than a gift; it’s an experience, a journey of creativity, and a moment to cherish.



This Valentine’s Day, let’s redefine gifting. Let’s inspire each other to think outside the box and embrace the joy of creation and relaxation. Join us in celebrating love, creativity, and meaningful connections with unique LEGO floral sets.



And if you don’t observe this holiday for whatever reason, you can present these fantastic sets to your loved one on their birthday or another special occasion.





