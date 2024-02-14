US stocks see significant losses as inflation figures sparks Fed concerns

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, US stocks experienced significant losses, with concerns mounting over the potential delay of the Federal Reserve's anticipated interest rate cut as inflation figures surpassed expectations. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed with a loss of 524 points, marking a decline of 1.35 percent, and representing its most substantial single-day drop since March 2023.



Similarly, the S&P 500 index plummeted by 68 points, or 1.37 percent, finishing the session at 4,953, while the Nasdaq Composite Index saw a sharp decline of 286 points, or 1.8 percent, closing at 15,655.



The uptick in annual consumer inflation in the US, registering at 3.1 percent in January, although a slight deceleration from December's 3.4 percent gain, exceeded estimates of 2.9 percent. Additionally, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for January increased by 0.3 percent compared to the previous month, slightly surpassing expectations of a 0.2 percent gain, as reported by the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics.



Core CPI, excluding volatile food and energy prices, surged by 0.4 percent in January, surpassing estimates of 0.3 percent. Annually, core CPI rose to 3.9 percent in January, exceeding expectations of 3.7 percent.



The release of inflation figures exceeding market forecasts raised concerns about the potential postponement of the Federal Reserve's first rate cut later in the year. At 4:17 p.m. EDT, the probability of a 25 basis points rate cut at the Fed’s March meeting was only 8.5 percent, as indicated by the FedWatch Tool provided by the US-based Chicago Mercantile Exchange Group.

