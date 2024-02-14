Moody's announces downgrading of deposit ratings for 5 Israeli banks

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Moody's made an announcement regarding the downgrade of deposit ratings for five Israeli banks.



The affected institutions include Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M., Bank Hapoalim B.M., Mizrahi Tefahot Bank Ltd., Israel Discount Bank Ltd., and First International Bank of Israel Ltd. Moody's highlighted that the outlook on the long-term deposit ratings for these banks is negative.



This decision comes in the wake of Moody's recent announcement on Friday, wherein it lowered Israel's foreign-currency and local-currency senior unsecured ratings from A1 to A2.



In addition, Moody's adjusted its outlook on Israel's ratings to negative, signaling concerns regarding the country's economic stability and financial performance in the near term. These adjustments reflect the evolving economic landscape and the challenges facing Israel's banking sector amidst broader global economic uncertainties.



The agency stated last week that "the ongoing military conflict with Hamas, its aftermath and wider consequences materially raise political risk for Israel as well as weaken its executive and legislative institutions and its fiscal strength, for the foreseeable future."

MENAFN14022024000045015839ID1107849967