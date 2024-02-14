Coinciding with the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, Imdaad Unveils the UAE’s First Children’s Encyclopedia

(MENAFN- TRACCS) Dubai, 13 February 2024: Imdaad, a Dubai-based group of companies which provides integrated, sustainable Facilities Management (FM) services to enhance the operational efficiency of physical assets, has proudly launched the UAE’s first Children’s Encyclopedia during an event hosted at its headquarters. Written by author Francesca Afleck, the book’s release marks a significant milestone in the advancement of the region’s educational literature landscape.

Coinciding with the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, the event was attended by Mahmood Rasheed, Chief Operating Officer at Imdaad, as well as encyclopedia author Francesca Afleck, who shared her insights into the creation of the new resource for children.

Commenting on the launch, Mahmood Rasheed said: “We at Imdaad are proud to have collaborated with ELF Publishing for this noble venture and play a role in contributing to the expansion of the youth literature landscape. This cooperation underscores our commitment to helping encourage learning and personal development among the youth. We are sure that the Children’s Encyclopedia provides a unique window for the next generation of learners to discover and explore the inspiring journey of the UAE.”

The Children’s Encyclopedia has been designed to offer young minds a captivating journey through the rich history of the United Arab Emirates, outlining its humble origins in pearl-diving communities to its current status as a beacon of progress and innovation.





