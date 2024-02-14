Court delays Binance founder's sentencing in US to end of April

(MENAFN) Recent developments surrounding Binance's founder and former CEO Changpeng Zhao in the United States indicate a delay in his sentencing, as outlined in court documents. Originally slated for February 23, Zhao's sentencing has been pushed back to April 30, as confirmed by a federal court in Seattle, Washington, on Monday.



Zhao faces the prospect of a sentence of up to 18 months, though US prosecutors may pursue a longer term for him. Presently, he remains on a USD175 million release bond. Notably, in December, a federal judge rejected Zhao's plea to travel abroad for a scheduled medical procedure, underscoring the legal complexities surrounding his case.



In November, Zhao reached an agreement to pay a hefty USD50 million fine and resign from his role, part of a larger USD4.3 billion-settlement in response to a lawsuit filed by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The SEC's legal action, initiated in June, encompassed 13 charges against Binance's entities and Zhao, who served as CEO at the time.



These developments underscore the ongoing legal challenges facing Binance and its former CEO, amidst heightened regulatory scrutiny in the cryptocurrency industry. As the case continues to unfold, stakeholders closely monitor the implications for both Binance and the broader cryptocurrency market.

MENAFN14022024000045015839ID1107849962