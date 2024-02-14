Erdogan aims for USD50B trade volume with UAE in 5 years

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan convened with representatives from the UAE and international investment firms in Dubai, amid the World Governments Summit. Erdogan unveiled Turkey's aspiration to increase the trade volume between Ankara and Dubai to USD50 billion within the upcoming five years.



During the gathering, which saw the signing of more than 40 agreements spanning diverse sectors like trade, finance, customs, energy, environment, and banking, Erdogan emphasized the necessity of fortifying bilateral partnerships and fostering fresh opportunities and facilitations for the private sector.



Reminiscing about the advancement of relations to the status of "Strategic Partnership" through the council mechanism announced during their visit in July, Erdogan disclosed plans for the inaugural council meeting, which he will co-chair with Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the United Arab Emirates, to be held in Turkey in the forthcoming months.



He underscored the concrete outcomes of these endeavors in investment and trade, with bilateral trade volume exceeding USD20 billion last year, marking a remarkable 112 percent surge. Turkey has emerged as the primary trading partner of the UAE in the Gulf region, with nearly 600 UAE-capital companies operating across various sectors in Turkey and approximately a thousand Turkish-capital companies in the UAE, Erdogan noted.



Expressing confidence in further collaboration opportunities, Erdogan stated that the mutual objective is to elevate the trade volume to USD50 billion within the next five years. Addressing the recent decision to grant a 90-day visa exemption to UAE citizens, Erdogan highlighted Turkey's readiness to support potential investors from the UAE, emphasizing the accessibility of institutions such as the Presidency Investment Office, embassies, and consulates to investors.

