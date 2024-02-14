Admiral Selects Google Cloud To Accelerate Innovative Customer Experiences

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Partnership will accelerate Admiral's transformation change strategy, promising superior customer experiences. Google Cloud's data analytics capabilities and AI /ML technologies will drive innovation and improve operational efficiency.

LONDON, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Admiral, a leading financial services company in the UK and part of the Admiral Group, has selected Google Cloud as a strategic cloud partner. Under the terms of the agreement, Admiral's core insurance operations, including insurance policy administration and digital systems, will now be powered by Google Cloud. The company will also use Google Cloud technologies to develop new digital products and services, such as making further improvements to its customer-facing mobile app.

The collaboration will enable Admiral to accelerate time-to-market for new products and services by deploying containerised cloud applications and adopting new software development practices. Admiral will continue to improve operational efficiency using Google Cloud's data analytics capabilities, and better serve its customers with Google Cloud's AI and machine learning services.

The partnership with Google Cloud covers four core areas:



Data and AI: Admiral will continue to leverage Google Cloud's data analytics, machine learning and generative AI capabilities to strategically enable data-driven decision making across the organisation.



Digital experiences : Using its centralised view of data, Admiral will deliver more personalised and seamless digital experiences to its customers, including personalised offers and tailored services. Admiral will also use Google Cloud to bolster its digital channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centre.



Operations : Admiral is now hosting its core policy management and billing platforms on Google Cloud, helping the company rapidly scale its technologies to meet customer demand and improve its time-to-market for new features.

Skills : As part of the partnership, Admiral will work with Google Cloud to upskill its employees in cloud computing and data analytics skills. This will ensure that Admiral will continue to take advantage of the latest cloud technologies and deliver innovative products and services to its customers. Additionally, Admiral will continue to support external initiatives such as Code First Girls

in collaboration with Google Cloud.

"With our customers at the heart of everything we do, Admiral is delighted to join forces with Google Cloud to help us achieve our strategic goals," said Admiral CIO Alan Patefield-Smith. "Google Cloud's cutting-edge tech and expertise allows us to accelerate our digital transformation journey and helps us to deliver forward-thinking customer experiences."

"Admiral is an innovative insurer that has delivered many firsts to the market. We are proud to support its continued commitment to giving its customers the very best products and services across its insurance portfolio," said Helen Kelisky, MD, Google Cloud, UKI. "We look forward to strengthening our existing relationship with Admiral to help it accelerate its change strategy and deliver even better experiences."

About Admiral

Admiral is a leading Financial Services company covering services such as motor, home, travel insurance, Insurtech and legal services. Admiral is part of Admiral Group, a FTSE100 Financial Services company with businesses in the UK, Europe and America. In the UK it has over 7,500 colleagues and over 6.4 million customers. In 2023, Admiral was named the 6th best workplace in the UK by Great Place to Work®, as well as the 14th best workplace for Wellbeing, and the 3rd best workplace for Women.

It was also named the Best Big Company To Work For in the UK in the Best Companies To Work For list. Follow Admiral on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @admirallife, and on LinkedIn at Admiral Group Plc.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud accelerates every organization's ability to digitally transform its business and industry. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology, and tools that help developers build more sustainably. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.

SOURCE Google Cloud