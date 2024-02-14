Board Certified Plastic Surgeon, Clark Schierle, MD, Phd, FACS Approved As 2024 IL Top Doc

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Clark Schierle, MD, PhD, FACS has been reviewed and approved by IL Top Docs based on merit for 2024. Located in Chicago, this board certified plastic surgeon specializes in aesthetic and reconstructive surgery of the face, breast, and body. Dr. Schierle and his team at the Northwestern Specialists in Plastic Surgery are pioneering advances in chin liposuction and transaxillary breast augmentation.Dr. Schierle graduated Summa Cum Laude with the highest college and departmental honors from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), where he began as a full-time student at the precocious age of twelve. After completing a postgraduate research fellowship in Microbiology & Molecular Genetics, he spent the next ten years earning a PhD in the same subject as well as a MD, both from Harvard University in Boston, Massachusetts.Dr. Clark Schierle's work in advancing both the cosmetic and reconstructive aspects of plastic surgery has been nationally recognized by awards from both the Wound Healing Society and the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery. He has been asked to present at national and international meetings such as the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, the American Society for Reconstructive Microsurgery, the Chinese Society of Plastic Surgeons, and the Association of Organ Procurement Organizations.He has lectured on topics as diverse as three-dimensional imaging for plastic surgery, endoscopic breast augmentation, wound healing, scarring, lower extremity reconstruction, cosmetic breast surgery, non-surgical treatments for aging, and face transplantation.Dr. Schierle has authored numerous articles in peer-reviewed journals, including Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, Journal of Reconstructive Microsurgery, Journal of Trauma, Wound Repair & Regeneration and the Aesthetic Surgery Journal, as well as book chapters for authoritative texts on cosmetic and reconstructive procedures such as Practical Plastic Surgery, Cosmetic Bootcamp Primer, and Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Board Review.He currently serves as President of the Illinois Society of Plastic Surgeons and is the Vice President of the Midwestern Association of Plastic Surgeons.To learn more about Dr. Schierle, please visit his website:---About UsIL Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in Illinois online in an easy to use format. IL Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.IL Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, e-mail us at ... and/or visit .

