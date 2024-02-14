Shahbaz Sharif Nominated For Pakistan's Prime Minster By Major Parties

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Six days after the controversial Pakistan elections, the Pakistani media reported that two main parties, the Muslim League and the People's Party, have decided to team up and support Shahbaz Sharif's bid for the country's prime ministerial position.

The recent parliamentary elections in Pakistan had a notable delay in announcing the final results, which came out on Sunday. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, led by Imran Khan, who is currently in jail, secured the lead with 93 seats. However, despite leading, the party can't form a new government as it lacks a clear majority, with its candidates being elected independently, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Following the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, the Muslim League faction led by Nawaz and the People's Party have significantly won 80 and 54 seats, respectively, in the parliament of this country and have agreed as prominent parties to form a coalition government.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the leader of the Pakistan People's Party, officially announced on Tuesday his support for Shahbaz Sharif's candidacy for the prime ministerial seat of the country. According to him,“I do not nominate myself for the leadership of Pakistan. We do not want to witness a perpetual crisis in our country.”

Imran Khan has stated that his rival parties, the Muslim League and the People's Party want to form a coalition government with“stolen” votes.

In a statement, he said,“I caution against forming a government with stolen votes. Such theft will not only disrespect the citizens but also push the country's economy further towards recession.”

