Oil prices surge amid geopolitical tensions, prospects of Fed rate cut cushion gains

(MENAFN) Oil prices experienced an uptick at settlement on Tuesday, buoyed by ongoing geopolitical tensions in regions such as the Middle East and Eastern Europe. Brent crude futures climbed by 0.94 percent, or 77 cents, settling at USD82.77 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude saw a 1.24 percent increase, rising by 95 cents to reach USD77.87 per barrel.



Despite these gains, the trajectory of oil prices remained relatively stable compared to the previous trading session on Monday, which saw a six percent surge fueled by escalating conflicts in the Middle East. The situation was further compounded by reports of the United States rejecting a ceasefire proposal from Russian President Vladimir Putin concerning Ukraine, adding to geopolitical uncertainties and concerns about future oil supplies.



Efforts to negotiate a truce in Gaza involving the United States, Egypt, Israel, and Qatar failed to yield results on Tuesday, heightening anxieties over potential military actions in the region. Calls for Israel to reconsider plans for an attack on Rafah, home to over a million displaced individuals, underscored the urgency of diplomatic resolutions amidst escalating tensions.



Meanwhile, the Houthis' increased attacks on international ships in the Red Sea since mid-November have further exacerbated concerns over oil supply disruptions, particularly for countries like the United States, Britain, and Israel.



These geopolitical developments have contributed to signs of tightening oil supply, evident in the elevated premiums observed in oil futures contracts. Both West Texas Intermediate crude and Brent crude futures reflected premiums at their highest levels in three months and more than two months, respectively, indicating market apprehensions regarding future supply dynamics.



However, amidst the geopolitical turmoil, expectations that the Federal Reserve will delay interest rate cuts tempered the extent of oil price gains. This balance between geopolitical tensions and monetary policy expectations underscores the complex interplay of factors influencing oil market dynamics and investor sentiment in the current global landscape.

MENAFN14022024000045015682ID1107849929