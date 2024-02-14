German economic morale hits 1-year high amid optimism on borrowing costs

(MENAFN) Data released on Tuesday revealed that Germany's economic morale surged to a one-year peak in February, driven by optimism surrounding the potential drop in borrowing costs for the year ahead.



The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment for Germany experienced a significant increase to 19.9 this month, marking a notable jump of 4.7 points compared to the preceding month and surpassing expectations set by the market.



"More than two-thirds of the (survey) respondents expect the ECB (European Central Bank) to make interest rate cuts over the next six months in light of falling inflation rates. Almost three-quarters of respondents expect imminent interest rate cuts by the American central bank," or Federal Reserve, said ZEW head Achim Wambach.



Conversely, the index reflecting current conditions in Germany experienced a decline of 4.4 points, plummeting to minus 81.7 points in February, marking its lowest level since June 2020.



In contrast, the ZEW indicator of economic sentiment for the euro area saw an uptick of 2.3 points compared to the previous month, reaching 25 in February.



Furthermore, the situation indicator for the eurozone displayed a notable improvement, surging by 5.9 points to reach minus 53.4 points.

