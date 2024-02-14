Appier Closes Out Its Financial Year With All-Time Revenue And Profitability Highs

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



Strong business momentum supports an optimistic outlook for 2024



Surpassed upward revised guidance in terms of total revenues and profit



Achieved all-time high annual revenue of 26.4 billion yen with a 36% YoY growth rate



Profit soared to a historical high with a 16X increase in operating income, while operating margin grew to 3.0%, net income margin to 3.8%, and EBITDA margin reached 10.7%



Annual gross profit expanded at a faster pace than revenue growth at 37% YoY



Strong geographic expansion boosted revenues, with revenue from US & EMEA reaching 84% YoY growth, while NEA achieved 40% YoY growth through solid customer expansion

Grew customers by 18% with a 15% increase in ARPC, sustaining a low monthly customer churn rate of 0.6%



Forecast of 31% increase in YoY revenue growth to 34.5 billion yen



Gross profit growth is expected to surpass revenue growth at 35% YoY due to further gross margin improvement



Increase in operating income by 161% to 2.1 billion yen and double the operating margin to 6.1%

Expect a close-to-breakeven core free cash flow as it has improved steadily over time



Revenue increased by 32% YoY and hit a historical high of 7.6 billion yen



The pace of growth in Q4 surpassed revised guidance from November 2023, as gross margin improved to a historical high of 53%, alongside a record-high gross profit of 4 billion yen



Operating income rose 220% YoY to a record high of 439 million yen while operating margin reached a historical high of 5.8%

Attained quarterly historical high EBITDA margin of 13.7% with growth of 96% YoY

TOKYO, JAPAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 February 2024 -Appier Group Inc (TSE: 4180), henceforth referred to as Appier, today announced its financial earnings results for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2023. Appier closed out the fiscal year of 2023 with all-time revenue highs of 26.4 billion yen and a 36% YoY growth rate.2023 was a landmark year for Appier, characterized by sustained profitable growth and expansion. This was reflected in the leap in operating income, with a sixteen-fold surge to 801 million yen. This substantial growth improved the operating margin from 0.3% to 3.0%, alongside a net income margin of 3.8% and an EBITDA margin of 10.7%. Furthermore, Appier reported a 37% YoY increase in gross profit, outpacing its revenue growth, a testament to continuous gross margin improvement. Technological advancements have been a cornerstone in enhancing the overall gross margin of Appier's products, underpinning the company's successful strategy in boosting profitability margins.Growth was quantitative and strategic, with the company expanding regionally and vertically. In geographical terms, significant revenue came from the US and EMEA (16%), which saw an 84% YoY growth. The Northeast Asia region (65%) showed a 40% YoY growth due to vertical expansion and a strengthened customer base. Vertically, the company broadened its scope from its traditional stronghold in e-commerce to make strategic inroads into Digital Content, with a YoY growth rate higher than the company average. This multifaceted growth strategy underscores the company's commitment to diversification and innovation, positioning it for sustained success in the evolving market landscape.Appier's overall performance reflects a strategic equilibrium, with 46% of FY23's incremental revenue originating from existing customers through successful ROI-driven solutions and upsells in E-commerce and Digital Content. Conversely, 54% was secured from new clients, propelled by dynamic US and EMEA expansion alongside targeted Digital Content sector efforts and engagement with larger enterprise customers.Appier concluded the year on a high note, with Q4 showcasing a remarkable 32% YoY revenue growth, culminating in an unprecedented quarterly revenue of 7.6 billion yen. This growth was complemented by a 34% YoY increase in gross profit to reach 4 billion yen and a significant enhancement in gross margin of 53%, attributed to the company's pursuit of technological advancements throughout 2023. Operating income also saw an impressive surge of 439 million yen, marking a 220% YoY increase. This robust performance in the final quarter provided a strong tailwind, cementing the year as one of profitable growth and record-high revenues for Appier.'2023 has been a year of significant growth for Appier, both in terms of revenue and profits, setting a solid foundation for our future,' expressed Dr. Chih-Han Yu, CEO and Co-Founder of Appier. 'Our performance this past year demonstrated a well-balanced expansion in our financial metrics, which we're committed to continuing in 2024. We aim to further our profitable growth, capitalizing on our unique position within the AI industry. Our ability to commercialize cutting-edge AI technologies and drive innovation positions us to enhance our customers' business outcomes significantly. Looking forward, we are focused on developing a long-endurance AI software enterprise that helps our customers succeed and truly stand out in the AI era.'Appier's outlook for 2024 is promising, with the company projecting an annual revenue increase of 31%, aiming to hit 34.5 billion yen. This growth is expected to be accompanied by a 35% YoY gross profit rise and a notable 161% surge in operating income to 2.1 billion yen. Furthermore, Appier anticipates an EBITDA of 4.9 billion yen, marking a 73% growth from the previous year. The company's steady improvements in core free cash flow are expected to bring the core free cash flow margin close to breakeven in FY24.The company also targets an operating margin of 6.1%, focusing on engaging with larger enterprises with higher growth opportunities. This strategy will be supported by a well-balanced expansion across various verticals and enhanced by effective upsell and cross-sell tactics, setting Appier for another year of robust growth and profitability.Incorporating new growth drivers annually is crucial for accelerated expansion, and 2024 is no exception. Appier is poised for positive growth and will continue to harness GenAI's potential as a core driver of its offerings. Expansion in key regions such as the US, EMEA, and NEA, as well as advancements in the Digital Content sector and penetration in the e-commerce sector, will be central to the company's growth strategy. These elements collectively form the foundation of its approach to harnessing emerging technologies and market opportunities, driving Appier's momentum forward in this fiscal year.Hashtag: #Appier #Earnings #FY23 #Business #ArtificialIntelligence #Marketing

About Appier

Appier (TSE: 4180) is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that uses artificial intelligence to power business decision-making. Founded in 2012 with a vision of democratizing AI, Appier's mission is turning AI into ROI by making software intelligent. Appier has 17 offices across APAC, Europe and US and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Visit



