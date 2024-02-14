Gold prices fall below USD2K amid rising US inflation, dampening prospects of interest rate cuts

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, gold prices experienced a notable decline, dropping below the USD2,000 per ounce mark for the first time in two months. This downward trend was triggered by a higher-than-anticipated inflation reading in the United States, which diminished expectations of an imminent interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve, the country's central bank.



In spot transactions, gold prices fell by 1.3 percent to USD1,993.29 per ounce as of 18:56 GMT, marking the lowest level since December 13. Similarly, US gold futures also witnessed a 1.3 percent decline, reaching USD2,007.2 per ounce.



The unexpected surge in US consumer prices during January, fueled primarily by escalating housing and healthcare costs, contributed to the downward pressure on gold prices. This inflationary backdrop prompted investors to reassess their expectations regarding the Federal Reserve's monetary policy stance, leading to a shift away from anticipation of interest rate cuts in the near term.



The decline in gold prices was mirrored across other metals as well. Platinum experienced a 1.9 percent drop, reaching USD871.99 per ounce, while palladium saw a more significant decline of 4.1 percent, falling to USD855.59 per ounce. Silver prices also experienced a notable decline, dropping by 2.8 percent to USD22.05 per ounce.



The overall retreat in precious metal prices underscores the market's sensitivity to inflationary signals and their implications for central bank policy decisions. As investors digest the latest economic data, including inflation figures, they continue to adjust their positions and outlooks, navigating through shifting market dynamics and expectations regarding monetary policy.

