Voting For Indonesia's General Elections Concluded, Counting Starts

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) JAKARTA, Feb 14 (NNN-ANTARA) – The voting process in Indonesia's simultaneous presidential and legislative elections concluded at 1.00 p.m. local time today, and the counting of ballots has started, according to the country's General Elections Commission (KPU).

The 2019 General Elections Commission Regulation (PKPU) Number 3, mentioned that, the voting starts at 7.00 a.m. local time and lasts until 1.00 p.m. The counting process starts simultaneously as the ballots are closed.

According to KPU, there are over 204 million registered voters for the general elections, about 53 percent of whom are under the age of 40.

Unofficial quick counts are being conducted by local pollsters and media, and the results are expected to come out later today.– NNN-ANTARA

