Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's Inauguration Ceremony Begins At Milli Majlis

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The swearing-in ceremony of President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has started at the Milli Majlis, Azernews reports.
The ceremony participants warmly welcomed the President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
The inauguration of President Ilham Heydar oglu Aliyev, who was
elected as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan by a nationwide
vote, was declared open.
Under the accompaniment of the ceremonial march, soldiers of the
Armed Forces brought the National Flag of the Republic of
Azerbaijan and the standard (flag) of the President of Azerbaijan
onto the stage.
The chairman of the Constitutional Court of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Farhad Abdullayev and judges of the Constitutional Court
were invited to the stage.
Addressing the event, Chairman of the Constitutional Court of
the Republic of Azerbaijan Farhad Abdullayev said:
- Dear ladies and gentlemen!
As you know, the Constitutional Court of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, with its decision dated February 13, 2024, confirmed
the results of the Central Election Commission regarding the snap
presidential election in the Republic of Azerbaijan, declaring Mr.
Ilham Heydar oglu Aliyev as the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan.
Under the Article 103 of the Constitution of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, President-elect of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Heydar oglu Aliyev is invited for swearing-in ceremony in the
presence of the judges of the Constitutional Court.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev put his
hand on the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan and took the
oath:
- I do swear to abide by the Constitution of the Republic of
Azerbaijan while executing the powers of the President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan, protect state independence and territorial
integrity, and serve the people with dignity.
The President then put his hand on the Holy Quran and swore:
- I put my hand on the Holy Quran and swear: I will remain loyal
to and respect national and moral values and traditions that have
been created by the people of Azerbaijan for centuries.
The national anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was
played.
President Ilham Aliyev dropped to one knee and kissed the
National Flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is making a
speech at the swearing-in ceremony.
MENAFN14022024000195011045ID1107849887
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.