Japan Mulls Easing Travel Restrictions To Ukraine For Some Companies

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Japanese government is considering whether to ease travel restrictions to Ukraine for companies that will help rebuild the war-torn country.

That's according to NHK , Ukrinform reports.

On February 19-20, Tokyo will host the Japan-Ukraine Conference for Promotion of Economic Reconstruction, at which the government, among other measures to support public and private sector rebuilding efforts, plans to announce the simplification of travel rules.

Some Japanese companies complain that the ongoing travel restrictions to Ukraine, currently set at the highest level, are preventing them from doing business there.

Japanese companies can play big role in Ukraine's recovery - Shmyhal

Government officials are discussing ways to ease the restrictions for relevant companies. Most of the officials are negative about lowering the alert level on travel to the country as Russian attacks continue in Ukraine.

They also hope to keep the current evacuation advisory in place.

The government is considering allowing companies to stay for a certain period after examining whether their safety in Ukraine can be assured.

According to Japanese law, travel to warring countries and regions is prohibited, and violators are subject to administrative liability in the form of significant fines.