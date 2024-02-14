Russia's Caesar Kunikov Large Landing Ship Sinks In Black Sea - Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's Caesar Kunikov large landing ship sank off the coast of Crimea in the Black Sea early on February 14.

That's according to the Ukrainska Pravda news site, which cites sources in Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR), and Crimea , which refers to Crimean Telegram channels, Ukrinform reports.

"Drones of the Main Intelligence Directorate struck the Russian large landing ship Caesar Kunikov in the Black Sea early on February 14," Ukrainska Pravda wrote.

According to media reports, it was an operation carried out by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate.

Crimea reported that according to local Telegram channels, the Caesar Kunikov was destroyed in the Miskhor area.

On February 1, soldiers of a special unit of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate destroyed the Ivanovets missile corvette of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, using Ukrainian-made MAGURA V5 naval drones.