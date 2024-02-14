Azerbaijan Fixes Pieces Of 25 Of 3,890 Its Nationals Logged As Missing In I Karabakh War

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. Some 3,890 individuals of Azerbaijan have been listed with the State Commission as missing in action during the I Karabakh War, the State Commission of Azerbaijan on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Citizens said, Trend reports.

Meanwhile, the remains of only 25 of them have been identified as of January 1, 2024.

