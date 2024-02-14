Azerbaijan Fixes Pieces Of 25 Of 3,890 Its Nationals Logged As Missing In I Karabakh War

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. Some 3,890
individuals of Azerbaijan have been listed with the State
Commission as missing in action during the I Karabakh War, the
State Commission of Azerbaijan on Prisoners of War, Hostages and
Missing Citizens said, Trend reports.
Meanwhile, the remains of only 25 of them have been identified
as of January 1, 2024.
