Uzbekistan Airways Waxes Flights With Russia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 14. Uzbekistan
Airways continues to actively work on the development of the
Vostochny hub, which aims to expand the airline's route network
from the Fergana Valley to cities in Russia and abroad, Trend reports.
As part of this project, the airline has increased the number of
direct Uzbekistan Express flights from Namangan and Fergana to
Moscow, St. Petersburg, Novosibirsk, Sochi, Ufa, Yekaterinburg and
Krasnoyarsk:
Fergana - Moscow (Vnukovo airport) - Fergana: on Mondays,
Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. Round-trip tickets cost from 3.2
million soums ($257);
Namangan - Moscow (Vnukovo airport) - Namangan: on Tuesdays,
Thursdays and Saturdays. The cost of round-trip tickets is from 3.2
million soums ($257);
Fergana - St. Petersburg - Fergana: on Saturdays. Round-trip
tickets cost from 3.6 million soums ($289);
Namangan - St. Petersburg - Namangan: on Wednesdays.
Round-trip ticket price is from 3.6 million soums ($289);
Fergana - Novosibirsk: on Mondays, return - on Wednesdays.
Round-trip tickets cost from 3.1 million soums ($249);
Namangan - Novosibirsk - Namangan: on Tuesdays. Round-trip
tickets cost from 3.1 million soums ($249);
Fergana - Sochi: on Fridays, return - on Saturdays.
Round-trip tickets cost from 3.3 million soums ($265);
Namangan - Sochi: on Saturdays, return - on Sundays.
Round-trip tickets cost from 3.3 million soums ($265);
Fergana - Ufa: on Mondays, return - on Tuesdays. Round-trip
tickets cost from 3.3 million soums ($265);
Fergana - Yekaterinburg: on Tuesdays, return - on
Wednesdays. Round-trip tickets cost from 3.4 million soums
($273);
Fergana - Krasnoyarsk: on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays,
return - on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Round-trip tickets
cost from 3.4 million soums ($273).
Meanwhile, Uzbekistan Airways launches additional flights from
Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg (Russia) to Fergana and Namangan
(Uzbekistan).
