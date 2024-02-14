Uzbekistan Airways Waxes Flights With Russia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 14. Uzbekistan Airways continues to actively work on the development of the Vostochny hub, which aims to expand the airline's route network from the Fergana Valley to cities in Russia and abroad, Trend reports.

As part of this project, the airline has increased the number of direct Uzbekistan Express flights from Namangan and Fergana to Moscow, St. Petersburg, Novosibirsk, Sochi, Ufa, Yekaterinburg and Krasnoyarsk:

Fergana - Moscow (Vnukovo airport) - Fergana: on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. Round-trip tickets cost from 3.2 million soums ($257);

Namangan - Moscow (Vnukovo airport) - Namangan: on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The cost of round-trip tickets is from 3.2 million soums ($257);

Fergana - St. Petersburg - Fergana: on Saturdays. Round-trip tickets cost from 3.6 million soums ($289);

Namangan - St. Petersburg - Namangan: on Wednesdays. Round-trip ticket price is from 3.6 million soums ($289);

Fergana - Novosibirsk: on Mondays, return - on Wednesdays. Round-trip tickets cost from 3.1 million soums ($249);

Namangan - Novosibirsk - Namangan: on Tuesdays. Round-trip tickets cost from 3.1 million soums ($249);

Fergana - Sochi: on Fridays, return - on Saturdays. Round-trip tickets cost from 3.3 million soums ($265);

Namangan - Sochi: on Saturdays, return - on Sundays. Round-trip tickets cost from 3.3 million soums ($265);

Fergana - Ufa: on Mondays, return - on Tuesdays. Round-trip tickets cost from 3.3 million soums ($265);

Fergana - Yekaterinburg: on Tuesdays, return - on Wednesdays. Round-trip tickets cost from 3.4 million soums ($273);

Fergana - Krasnoyarsk: on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, return - on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Round-trip tickets cost from 3.4 million soums ($273).

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan Airways launches additional flights from Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg (Russia) to Fergana and Namangan (Uzbekistan).