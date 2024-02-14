Armenian Field Chiefs Need To Join Missing Azerbaijanis' Burial Search - State Commission

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. It is necessary
to involve field commanders and other authorized persons with
sufficient information about the location of mass graves in the
process of searching for the burial places of missing Azerbaijani
citizens who led Armenia's military operations before 1994, the
State Commission of Azerbaijan on Prisoners of War, Hostages, and
Missing Citizens says, Trend reports.
"The State Commission once again states its readiness to
cooperate with the relevant structures of the Republic of Armenia
in the field of ensuring the search for missing persons on both
sides, observing the principles of accuracy, transparency, and an
atmosphere of mutual trust," the State Commission says in a
statement.
