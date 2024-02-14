Armenian Field Chiefs Need To Join Missing Azerbaijanis' Burial Search - State Commission

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. It is necessary to involve field commanders and other authorized persons with sufficient information about the location of mass graves in the process of searching for the burial places of missing Azerbaijani citizens who led Armenia's military operations before 1994, the State Commission of Azerbaijan on Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing Citizens says, Trend reports.

"The State Commission once again states its readiness to cooperate with the relevant structures of the Republic of Armenia in the field of ensuring the search for missing persons on both sides, observing the principles of accuracy, transparency, and an atmosphere of mutual trust," the State Commission says in a statement.

