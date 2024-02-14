               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Terrorist Attack In Iran Leaves Gas Trunkline Blowing Up


2/14/2024 3:08:52 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. Two terrorist attacks blew up a main gas pipeline in Iran's Fars and Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari provinces on the night of 13-14, the head of the dispatch office of the National Gas Company of Iran Saeed Agli said, Trend reports.

According to him, no dead or wounded have been recorded as a result of the terrorist attacks.

Agli noted that the gas pipeline was blown up in two sections, and gas supply to certain villages in Isfahan province was suspended. The blaze started by the pipeline explosion has been quenched.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN14022024000187011040ID1107849881

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search