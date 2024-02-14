Terrorist Attack In Iran Leaves Gas Trunkline Blowing Up

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. Two terrorist
attacks blew up a main gas pipeline in Iran's Fars and Chaharmahal
and Bakhtiari provinces on the night of 13-14, the head of the
dispatch office of the National Gas Company of Iran Saeed Agli
said, Trend reports.
According to him, no dead or wounded have been recorded as a
result of the terrorist attacks.
Agli noted that the gas pipeline was blown up in two sections,
and gas supply to certain villages in Isfahan province was
suspended. The blaze started by the pipeline explosion has been
quenched.
