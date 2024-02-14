Indian Institute Of Heritage And University Of Birmingham Announce Strategic Partnership

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, February 14, 2024: Dr. B. R. Mani, Vice-Chancellor, Indian Institute of Heritage and Professor Adam Tickell, Vice-Chancellor & Principal of the University of Birmingham, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore a strategic partnership that will create impactful collaborations in the field of education and research. It will ensure participation of students and experts from both the institutions in various research projects as well student and academic exchange programmes Birmingham and Delhi.



Following todayâ€TMs signing ceremony, Professor Adam Tickell commented: â€œThe University of Birmingham is a global â€ ̃civicâ€TM university, and we are committed to forging meaningful education and research partnerships in India. Indian students occupy an important place in our global student community and our commitment to the country as a strategic partner.



â€œThis exciting partnership with the Indian Institute of Heritage allows both institutions to build on our undoubted strengths across heritage, museums, and museology - creating wonderful opportunities for students and staff in both India and the UK.â€



The University of Birmingham is renowned for its proficiency in heritage research, and its International Centre for Heritage stands as a global pioneer in adopting sustainable and innovative methods for heritage management practices and future strategies. The postgraduate programs offered by the Centre equip students with the necessary skills for pursuing careers in heritage, with numerous alumni holding prominent positions in museums and conservation agencies.



The University has established meaningful collaborations in India, supported by its India Institute, which seeks to enhance Birmingham's presence, influence, and coherence in its involvement in the country.



Dr. B. R. Mani commented, â€œIndian Institute of Heritage is stepping towards making its global presence felt in the field of culture and heritage. This collaboration will result in creating informed and efficient heritage professionals and academicians in the future. It will be benefiting our students and staff. The Indian Institute of Heritage is focused on creating a comprehensive pedagogical framework with incorporation of modern working methodologies and technologies, work ethics, and other fundamentals.â€



The Indian Institute of Heritage is a prominent cultural institution in India. It conducts research on India's diverse heritage and provides outstanding educational opportunities that make significant contributions to the cultural, scientific, and economic aspects of India.



The institute offers M.A. and Ph.D. programs in various disciplines, including Museology, History of Art, Conservation, Archaeology, Paleography, Epigraphy, and Numismatics. These programs are enriched through close collaboration with the National Museum in New Delhi, involving engagement with galleries, exhibitions, storage and reserve collections, and the conservation laboratory.





Company :-Good Relations India

User :- Uday Singh

Email :...

Mobile:- +91 9582180149

Other articles by University of Birmingham