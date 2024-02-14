Minister Of State For International Affairs Meets Equatorial Guinea's Ambassador To Uganda

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Minister of State for International Affairs, Hon. Oryem Henry Okello, held a productive meeting with H.E. Carmelo Micha, Ambassador of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea in Uganda. The meeting, held against the backdrop of the recent Non-Aligned Movement Summit hosted in Kampala in January of this year, underscored the commitment of both nations to bolstering their diplomatic ties and exploring avenues for enhanced collaboration across various sectors. The Summit, which convened leaders from across the globe, provided an opportune platform for Uganda and Equatorial Guinea to engage in substantive discussions on regional and international issues of mutual concern.

During cordial discussions, Hon. Okello and Ambassador Micha reaffirmed the longstanding friendship and mutual respect between Uganda and Equatorial Guinea. They emphasized the importance of maintaining regular dialogue and fostering a deeper understanding of each other's priorities and challenges. Recognizing the shared values of sovereignty, peace, and development, both officials expressed their commitment to furthering cooperation in areas of common interest. Hon. Okello commended Equatorial Guinea's active participation in the Summit and reiterated Uganda's commitment to promoting multilateralism and peaceful coexistence within the international community.



Ambassador Micha conveyed Equatorial Guinea's appreciation for Uganda's hospitality and exemplary organization of the Summit. He highlighted the importance of leveraging such fora to strengthen South-South cooperation and advance the collective interests of developing nations. The Ambassador also expressed his government's keen interest in exploring potential areas of collaboration with Uganda, particularly in the fields of trade, investment, and cultural exchange.

The two agreed to explore concrete initiatives aimed at deepening bilateral relations and maximizing the socio-economic benefits for their respective peoples. They underscored the significance of people-to-people contacts, educational exchanges, and capacity-building programs in nurturing a robust partnership between Uganda and Equatorial Guinea.

Hon. Okello and Ambassador Micha reiterated their commitment to working closely together to harness the full potential of Uganda-Equatorial Guinea relations. They expressed confidence that through sustained dialogue and cooperation, the two nations would continue to contribute positively to regional stability, prosperity, and the advancement of the Non-Aligned Movement's principles.

