Uganda: Foreign Affairs Committee Recommends Review Of Atomic Energy Law

Government has been urged to amend the Atomic Energy Act, 2008 to provide for nuclear safety, security, safeguards and liability in light of the prohibition of nuclear weapons.

The recommendation was made by the Committee on Foreign Affairs, which also called for enhancement of the capacity of the Atomic Energy Council of Uganda to ensure compliance with legal and regulatory requirements.

The recommendations are contained in a report of the committee on a motion for a resolution of Parliament urging government to sign and ratify the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.

The report was presented by Hon. Boniface Okot (NRM, Northern Youth Representative) during the plenary sitting held on Tuesday, 13 February 2024.

He said the motion by Bardege-Layibi Division MP, Hon. Martin Ojara Mapenduzi, calling for Parliament's role in the ratification of the treaty that has not been signed by the Executive would tantamount in exercising powers that are not under its preserve.

“The duty to make Treaties, Conventions, Agreements or other arrangements between Uganda and any international organisation or body lies within the mandate of the President as provided for by article 123 of the Constitution,” Okot explained.

He added that the Attorney General advised the committee that implementation of the treaty, if signed, would require an amendment in the Constitution.

Among other recommendations by the committee were for the Ministry of Internal Affairs to strengthen cross-border cooperation and coordination to ensure adequate border control measures, so as to avoid infiltration of illegal firearms which may include nuclear weapons.

It also recommended that Uganda should take adequate measures to secure health nuclear materials.

“Uganda should ensure that the nuclear material in health practices is secured so that it does not end up in the wrong hands that could use it for non-peaceful applications,” reads the committee report.

The Minister for Defence and Veteran Affairs, Hon. Vincent Ssempijja, said the matter on the treaty was to be considered by the UPDF High Command and Army Council.

“I continued to engage the Commander-in-Chief about this and he replied to my requests, and I gave copies to the chairperson of the committee. But this is a sensitive matter,” said Ssempijja.

The Deputy Speaker, Thomas Tayebwa, urged the minister to always give timely responses to the committee so as to enable efficient processing of tasks given to it by the House.

“This is a matter which the committee has stipulated properly. Let us leave the Executive to do the work that is within their mandate,” Tayebwa added.

