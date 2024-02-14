Kuwait Parliament Speaker Lifts Session Over Gov't Absence

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 14 (KUNA) -- Speaker of the National Assembly Ahmad Al-Saadoun lifted the parliament session on Wednesday due to government absence.
The speaker said His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Shereeda Al-Mousherji told him by phone that the government would not attend the session.
However, the session will resume on March 5 and 6, he said.
As per Article 116 of the Constitution, the prime minister or some ministers must attend parliament sessions. (end) jy
