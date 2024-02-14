US House Votes To Impeach Homeland Security

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Feb 14 (KUNA) -- The US House of Representatives voted late Tuesday to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over the migrant crisis at the Mexican border.

Mayorkas is the first Cabinet secretary to be impeached in nearly 150 years.

The vote tally was 214 to 213. Three Republicans voted with Democrats against the measure.

This comes after House Republicans failed to impeach Mayorkas in a vote last week. The absence of House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, and the surprise attendance by Texas Democrat Al Green, who had just had surgery and was wheeled into the chamber to vote, denied Republicans the votes to pass when it came up previously.

House Republicans claim Mayorkas has committed high crimes and misdemeanors for his handling of the southern border, even though several constitutional experts have said the evidence does not reach that high bar.

The impeachment effort comes as House Republicans have faced building pressure from their base to hold the Biden administration accountable on a key campaign issue which is the border.

It is highly unlikely that Mayorkas will be charged in the Democratic-controlled Senate. Senate Democrats are still weighing how to respond on Mayorkas' impeachment: to Move ahead with a trial, or move to dismiss it quickly given their view that it's blatantly political. (end)

asj









MENAFN14022024000071011013ID1107849862