Indonesians Vote In Presidential, Parliamentary Elections

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 14 (KUNA) -- More than 200 million Indonesians are going to polling stations to elect a new president and vice president, as well as thousands of parliamentary and local representatives.

Polling stations will open Wednesday at 7 a.m. and close at 1 p.m. local time across Indonesia's three time zones. Preliminary results may be available within the day, but official results may not be due up to a month later said, the election watchdog said in a statement.

There are more than 800,000 voting stations, where every voter over the age of 17 will be given five different ballot papers to choose presidential and vice presidential candidates, as well as representatives at national, provincial, regional, and regency and city levels.

There are three presidential and vice presidential rivals competing for the top jobs including a former military general and current Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto with his running mate Gibran Rakabuming, son of the current president.

Ganjar Pranowo and his running mate Mahfud Mohammad the former Coordinating Minister for Security Affairs.

Anies Baswedan is the ormer governor of Jakarta running with Muhaimin Iskandar, the leader of the National Awakening Party (PKB).

Every candidate must have more than 50 percent voters to win, and not less than 20 percent in other 38 regions to win the elections.

If no single candidate passes the 50 percent threshold, the top two candidate pairs will go into a second and final round on June 2.

There are 24 political parties joining this election with 9,919 candidates for 580 seats in the Central Parliament, where every party needs to secure four percent of votes to win the parliament. (end)

aab







MENAFN14022024000071011013ID1107849861