Bitcoin surpasses USD50K threshold, continues bullish momentum

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, has resumed its upward trajectory, surpassing the USD50,000 mark for the first time since May 2021. The digital asset experienced a notable 4% increase, amounting to USD1,944, reaching a price of USD50,240. Despite this surge, Bitcoin still remains approximately USD15,000 below its all-time high recorded in 2021, during a period characterized by a pandemic-induced rise fueled by accommodative monetary policies.



This recent uptick in Bitcoin's price coincides with a waning interest in Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the US market. Last Wednesday, these ETFs recorded their lowest daily inflows since the commencement of trading on January 11, signaling a temporary slowdown in investor enthusiasm for these investment vehicles. According to a report by JPMorgan, nine of the newly launched ETFs collectively received USD270 million in inflows on Wednesday.



Despite the lingering gap from its previous peak, Bitcoin's resurgence above the USD50,000 threshold has reignited optimism among cryptocurrency enthusiasts and investors. The cryptocurrency market continues to attract attention as it navigates through various macroeconomic and regulatory challenges, with Bitcoin often serving as a barometer for sentiment and market trends within the broader digital asset landscape.

