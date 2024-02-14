US inflation statistics shocks markets, weakens prospects of immediate interest rate cuts

(MENAFN) Yesterday's release of consumer price inflation figures in the United States dealt a blow to market expectations of imminent interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve. The report, issued by the US Department of Labor, revealed that the consumer price index climbed 0.3 percent on a monthly basis in January, surpassing economists' expectations of a more modest 0.2 percent increase. On an annual basis, the index showed a 3.1 percent rise, compared to the anticipated 2.9 percent uptick.



Moreover, when excluding the volatile food and energy components, the core reading of the consumer price index rose by 0.4 percent month-on-month in January, exceeding the forecasted 0.3 percent increase. Annually, the core index registered a 3.9 percent increase, outpacing the expected 3.7 percent rise.



These higher-than-anticipated inflation figures have effectively reduced the already slim likelihood of Federal Reserve officials initiating interest rate cuts in the near term. Additionally, any further acceleration in inflation may reignite debates over the possibility of resuming interest rate hikes, particularly as some monetary policy makers have emphasized the need for a more widespread decline in price pressures before considering rate reductions.



The release of the inflation data sent shockwaves through financial markets, resulting in a downturn across major indices on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted by over 450 points, or 1.1 percent, to 38,365 points, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index experienced a decline of approximately 53.90 points, or 1.07 percent, closing at 4,967.94 points. Similarly, the Nasdaq Composite Index dropped by 343.67 points, or 2.16 percent, to reach 15,598.88 points.



Internationally, European indices also witnessed a collective decline following the release of the US inflation data. The STOXX 600 index fell by 1.2 percent, the DAX index declined by 0.87 percent, and the FTSE index saw a drop of 0.81 percent, reflecting the broader impact of the unexpected inflation figures on global market sentiment.

MENAFN14022024000045015682ID1107849834