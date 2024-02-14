Erythropoietin Drugs Market To Garner $14.41 Billion By 2028 And CAGR Of 5.7%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Erythropoietin Drugs Market 2024

What is Erythropoietin?

Erythropoietin is a glycoprotein hormone that triggers the production of red blood cells in the bone marrow through erythropoiesis.

Global Erythropoietin Drugs Market was pegged at $9.24 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $14.41 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Rising incidences of Cancer, ESRD (End Stage Renal Disease), and HIV have largely contributed to the overwhelming demand for EPO drugs. Approximately 20% of the patients suffering from Cancer/HIV and ~70% of the patients suffering from ESRD undergo chemotherapy, which induces anemia in such patients, requiring EPO treatment. Despite this, the market nevertheless witnesses restraints due to highly priced EPO drugs resulting in minimal adoption. However, commercialization of EPO biosimilars would eventually ease the influence of restraints and fuel the market growth, primarily across the developing regions.

Growth of the market is driven by rise in number of treatment cycles for chemotherapy and increase in number cases including cancer, HIV, kidney diseases, and anemia.

Covid-19 scenario:

The outbreak of Covid-19 disrupted the workflow in the healthcare sector as the rapid spread of coronavirus forced several industries to shut down temporarily.

However, the pandemic had a positive effect on the demand for medical services including erythropoietin.

As erythropoietin is used to treat anemia and can be effective against Covid-19, which boosted its demand. Moreover, it has anti-ischemic, anti-apoptotic, and regenerative effects in several tissues such as kidney, lungs, nervous system, retina, and pancreas. Thus, it can be used to treat critically ill patients.

Based on product type, the epoetin-alfa segment held the lion's share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. However, the darbepoetin-alfa segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

Key market players:

Johnson & Johnson

Amgen Inc.

Roche, Hospira Inc.

Biocon

LG Life Sciences Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Intas Pharmaceuticals

Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd

Celltrion, Inc.

North America dominates the global erythropoietin drugs market, owing to presence of several approved and commercialized erythropoietin biosimilars. However, Asia-Pacific is characterized by presence of generic epoetin products. Asia-Pacific and LAMEA offer promising growth opportunities for erythropoietin manufacturers as these regions are less explored for erythropoietin drugs as compared to North America and Europe.

