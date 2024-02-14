Smart City Platforms Market Trends And Opportunities: Enabling The Future Of Urban Living

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Smart City Platform Market

The report includes an analysis of the regional as well as global smart city platform market trends, key players, segments, and application areas.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Smart City Platform Market ," The smart city platform market size was valued at $160.23 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $708.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 16.2% from 2022 to 2031.

A smart city platform is a platform solution geared to the needs of cities, municipalities, and countries. In the environment of infrastructure, mobility, and public safety, it offers the possibility to integrate and analyze all information and data of the local conditions. Furthermore, it allows the offering of intelligent services to the population via new communication channels. Citizens can receive location-based notifications, such as individual stop information, marketing content, and notifications as well as alerts regarding road closures or upcoming events in the vicinity.

Request Sample Report at:

Furthermore, the growing adoption of smart cities in multiple regions is driving the smart city platform market, Moreover, a growing number of projects under various government smart city initiatives and rise in the need for better natural resource management in urban environments are further anticipated to support the growth of smart city platform industry. In addition, the growth in the need for public safety and security fuels the growth of the smart city platform market. However, security concerns associated with smart cities and lack of funding and adequate infrastructure limit the growth of this market. Conversely, the emergence of artificial intelligence in smart cities and the rise in the IoT market and its application in smart cities are anticipated to provide numerous opportunities for the expansion of the market during the forecast period.

By component, the solution segment held the highest market share in 2021 and is predicted to maintain its leadership role during the analysis timeframe. Growing assimilation of field service management solutions by businesses to gain a strategic edge over its peers is estimated to strengthen the position of the market. However, the services segment is expected to demonstrate the highest CAGR of 21.0% during the analysis timeframe. Increasing demand for different services offered by field service management software including training and consulting services is forecasted to propel the segment ahead.

Depending on the deployment model, the on-premise segment holds the largest share of the smart city platform market. This is attributed to the custom monitoring and regulatory needs of various cities that require custom solutions. However, the cloud segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, due to its easier deploy ability and higher scalability, which is expected to boost its demand in the coming years.

For Report Customization:

In 2021, the smart infrastructure segment emerged as the dominant force in the smart cities market and is anticipated to maintain its leadership throughout the forecast period. The proliferation of digital innovation in daily life fuels the demand for smart infrastructure solutions. Additionally, the significant disruptions in the supply chain during the pandemic have further accelerated the growth of this segment, as businesses increasingly rely on smart infrastructure solutions for streamlined resource management. However, the smart energy segment is poised for remarkable growth in the coming years, buoyed by increasing demand for IoT-powered energy applications like smart energy grids and meters. Moreover, government initiatives supporting the adoption of smart energy solutions are expected to propel growth in this market segment.

Region-wise, the smart city platform market was dominated by North America in 2021, and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, owing to its highly digitized technological sector, which is enabling the need for smarter management of cities, fueling the demand for smart city platform market forecast in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to its growing internet penetration and increasing reliance on digital media and content sources.

Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report:

The smart city platform industry witnessed overall positive growth trends during the period of COVID-19. With the rapid spread of COVID-19, stringent lockdown policies, social distancing measures, and people trapped in their homes, demand for IoT and cloud solutions skyrocketed as people depended on digital services for their daily needs. From transportation to energy & utilities were shifted to the smart city solutions during the pandemic. This led many big players to increase their investments in smart city solutions and services during the period. According to an article published by Forbes magazine, in January 2021, cities like Tokyo, London, New York, Shanghai, and Los Angeles are expected to generate $8.5 trillion by the year 2035. Such factors are driving the global smart city platform industry growth during the period.

The key players profiled in the Smart City Platform market analysis are Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Bosch GmbH, Quantela, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Fujitsu Limited, Fybr, Google LLC, Hitachi, Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., International Business Machines Corporation, Intel Corporation, KaaIoT Technologies, LLC., Microsoft Corporation, NEC Corporation, Oracle Corporation, and SAP SE. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

The report focuses on growth prospects, restraints, and trends of the global Smart City Platform market analysis. The study provides Porter's five forces analysis to understand the impact of various factors, such as the bargaining power of suppliers, competitive intensity of competitors, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and bargaining power of buyers, on the global Smart City Platform market share.

Inquiry Before Buying:

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have special requirements, please tell us, and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Other Trending Report:

1. Smart Building Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients' requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll-Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

...

Web:

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn