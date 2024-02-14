Lal Bahadur Shastri’S Grandson Quits Congress

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 14 (IANS) Vibhakar Shastri, grandson of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, has resigned from the Congress in what is being viewed as yet another setback to the grand old party.
He has tendered his resignation to the party's national president Mallikarjuna Kharge.
“Hon'ble Congress President Shri Khargeji! Respected Sir, I hereby tender my resignation from the primary membership of Indian National Congress,” Shastri has posted this message on X.
--IANS
brajesh/dpb
MENAFN14022024000231011071ID1107849802
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.