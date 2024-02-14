Lal Bahadur Shastri’S Grandson Quits Congress

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 14 (IANS) Vibhakar Shastri, grandson of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, has resigned from the Congress in what is being viewed as yet another setback to the grand old party.

He has tendered his resignation to the party's national president Mallikarjuna Kharge.

“Hon'ble Congress President Shri Khargeji! Respected Sir, I hereby tender my resignation from the primary membership of Indian National Congress,” Shastri has posted this message on X.

--IANS

